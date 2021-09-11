By Trend

A regular expanded meeting of the State Commission under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov was held, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

The commission was established to ensure the assessment and elimination of damage caused to the civilian population and state property, including infrastructure facilities and business entities, as a result of the Armenian aggression on the Azerbaijani territory since September 27, 2020.

Reports on the work done over the past period were heard during the meeting, along with discussions on the upcoming activities and appropriate instructions for their implementation in a short time.

