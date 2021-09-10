By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 11.7 kg of drugs from neighboring Iran, the State Border Service and the Prosecutor-General's Office said in a joint statement on September 10.

The incident occurred in the Horadiz border detachment’s border post liberated Fuzuli region’s Boyuk-Bahmanli village at 0057 on September 8.

As a result of operational measures, an injured suspect with packages was detained. The other two managed to escape from the scene, taking advantage of dark weather and the forest area.

Iranian citizen Zamani Mirasgar (40), who was slightly injured while violating the border, was hospitalized and provided with necessary medical treatment.

During the inspection of his package, 11.7 kg of drug-like substances were seized from him.

Iran was informed about the incident. To find and detain other border violators the state border was closed in the section where the incident took place.

The Fuzuli region military prosecutor's office launched criminal proceedings into the incidents under Criminal Code Articles 206.3.2 (smuggling of drugs and psychotropic substances by a group of persons with prior conspiracy), 234.4.1, 234.4.3 (illegal acquisition, storage, transportation and sale of large quantities of drugs and psychotropic substances for sale), 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

The Prosecutor-General's Office and the State Border Service continue taking intensive investigation and search operations over the incident.

The Horadiz border detachment operates on the border with Iran on the territory of Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli region. After liberating its lands from Armenia's occupation in the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Azerbaijan restored control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border.

After restoring its territorial integrity, Azerbaijan is taking measures to ensure safety and restore order in the liberated lands. One of such measures is to stop drug flow in the region that was previously controlled by an illegal regime in Karabakh set up by Armenia.

During its 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Armenia used Karabakh and adjacent seven regions for its illegal activities, including arms and drugs trafficking. Although Azerbaijan repeatedly raised the issue before the international organizations, Armenia continued in the same vein, creating all the necessary conditions there for the illegal cultivation, production, and further distribution of narcotic substances.

