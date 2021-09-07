7 September 2021 16:10 (UTC+04:00)
117
By Trend
Classes in secondary schools in Azerbaijan will be held five days a week, and in some, a six-day schedule is possible, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said, Trend reports.
The minister made the remark while speaking at a briefing on September 7.
According to the minister, in recent days, about 8 percent of coronavirus infections have been among students.
"We hope that we will soon witness a decrease in cases of infection in educational institutions," the minister added.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz