Classes in secondary schools in Azerbaijan will be held five days a week, and in some, a six-day schedule is possible, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said, Trend reports.

The minister made the remark while speaking at a briefing on September 7.

According to the minister, in recent days, about 8 percent of coronavirus infections have been among students.

"We hope that we will soon witness a decrease in cases of infection in educational institutions," the minister added.

