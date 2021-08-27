By Vugar Khalilov

A group of Latin American, including Colombian, Mexican and Costa-Rican journalists have visited Azerbaijan’s liberated lands, local media reported on August 27.

The purpose of the visit was to familiarize the journalists with the situation in the region, with the Armenian vandalism that took place in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories and the demining and construction activities that Azerbaijan has been carrying out in these lands.

The guests were informed about the lives and work of famous Azerbaijani public figures Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Khurshidbanu Natavan and Bulbul whose statues are displayed in Shusha.

It was noted that the statues were damaged by Armenians during the First Karabakh War and were brought to Baku to be displayed in the yard of the Art Museum. After the liberation of Shusha in 2020, the statues were returned to their original place in line with the presidential order.

Then the guests visited the historical “Khan gizi” spring, which was founded by Azerbaijani poetess Natavan in the 19th century.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan regularly organizes such trips to inform the international community about the realities in its liberated lands.

Earlier, foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan visited Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, including the historical Shusha city.

On August 11, a visit of the Egyptian and Lebanese researchers was organized to Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha city.

During the trip, the delegation visited historical points in the city, including the Shusha castle that was built by the first ruler of the Karabakh khanate Panahali khan in the 18th century and protected the city against foreign invaders for many years.

Azerbaijan liberated 300 city centers, villages, settlements and the historical Shusha city as a result of the 44-day war in 2020, ending the 30-year Armenian occupation. The liberation of Shusha was followed by the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10. The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions that Armenian had occupied since the early 1990s.

---

