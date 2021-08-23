By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence, president.az reported on August 23.

In his message, Aliyev said that Azerbaijani-Ukrainian relations have deep historical roots and good traditions. He stressed it is gratifying that Azerbaijani-Ukranian interstate relations, built on solid foundations, have risen to the level of strategic partnership.

The Azerbaijani leader expressed his confidence that bilateral relations, based on mutual trust and support, and the two countries' close and fruitful cooperation in various fields, will continue to develop and expand successfully through joint efforts in line with the two nations' will.

Aliyev wished his Ukrainian counterpart good health, happiness, and success in his work, and the friendly people of Ukraine - peace, and prosperity.

In the early 1990s, Azerbaijan and Ukraine gained their independence from the Soviet Union and started a close friendship with establishing diplomatic relations in 1992. The relations of strategic cooperation, political, economical, and cultural ties between two countries are at a very high level.

In 2001, the two countries founded the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM), along with Georgia and Moldova. Azerbaijan currently plays an important role in both the organization and the foreign policy of Ukraine due to its strategic role in the region.

