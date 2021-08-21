Armenian Armed Forces fired at Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan's direction, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the Armenian forces located in Arazdayan settlement of Vedi district, using weapons of various calibers, had been periodically firing at the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Heydarabad settlement, Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic since 12:30 (GMT+4) until 13:45 on Aug.21.

The personnel of the Azerbaijani troops suffered no casualties.

The current situation is under the control of the Azerbaijani servicemen.

