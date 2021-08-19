By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on August 20. Southeast wind will be followed by the north wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-25 °C at night, +35-38 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night and +35-37 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 755 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night, and 30-35 percent in the daytime.

Rainless weather is expected in regions. Thunderstorms and hail are expected in the mountainous areas. East wind will blow.

The air temperature will be +20-25 °C at night, +34-39 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +13-18 °C at night, +24-29 °C in the daytime.

---

