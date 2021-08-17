By Vugar Khalilov

Another group of representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora are visiting the liberated Shusha city, local media reported on August 17.

According to the report, 102 diaspora representatives from 26 countries are taking part in the visit to the historical Shusha city.

During the one-day visit organized by the State Committee on work with Diaspora, the guests are expected to visit the historical places of the city such as “Bazarbashi”, the “Jidir” plain, the Armenian-vandalized "Shot Statues", Khurshidbanu Natava's house, "Khan gizi spring", Ganja Gate, “Saatly” , “Ashsagi” and “Yukhari Govhar Agha” mosques and other important venues.

The representatives of the diaspora will also be informed about the restoration and renovation processes that are being carried out in Azerbaijan’s cultural capital.

It should be noted that this is the second visit to Shusha organized by the State committee. The first visit took place on July 27, 2021, which was met with great interest and appreciation by the public and Azerbaijanis around the world.

The State Committee has announced that regular visits of foreign journalists and representatives of the Diaspora to Karabakh will be organized in the future as well.

Azerbaijan has organized several trips for foreign and local delegations to the liberated lands, especially to Shusha following its victory in the Second Karabakh war.

Occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, Shusha was liberated by Azerbaijan on November 8, 2020 during the 44-day war.

Shusha was declared Azerbaijan’s cultural capital by the presidential decree on May 7.

Apart from Shusha, 300 other city centers, villages and settlements were liberated from around 30 years of Armenian occupation during the war last year. The liberation of Shusha was followed by the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10. The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions that Armenian had occupied since the early 1990s.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz