Excellent relations have been established between Israel and Azerbaijan, which continue to develop dynamically and become stronger and more productive, Elina Bardach-Yalov, an MP of the Knesset (parliament) from the 'Israel Our Home' party, said in an interview with the Stmegi.com portal, Trend reports on Aug.9.

According to Bardach-Yalov, the Jewish state attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan, which, without exaggeration, can be called one of the most reliable strategic partners of Israel on international arena.

"Finance Minister, leader of the Israel Our Home Party Avigdor Lieberman, who is actually one of the architects of bilateral relations between our countries, has repeatedly called Azerbaijan not only a strategic partner of Israel, but also an example of inter-religious and inter-ethnic tolerance," she noted.

At the same time, according to the MP, the opening of trade and tourism offices of Azerbaijan in Israel is a very important event that can give a new impetus to relations between the two states and raise them to a higher level.

Israel has accumulated extensive experience in international cooperation in various fields, added Bardach-Yalov.

