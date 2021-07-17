By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva has prepared a report on torture of Azerbaijani servicemen by Armenian armed forces, The Ombudsman's Office reported on July 17.

The report has been prepared in line with the analysis of the visual evidences of torture, inhuman and degrading treatment of Azerbaijani soldiers and servicemen captured by Armenian armed forces during the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Along with torture, inhuman and degrading treatment of captured servicemen, the report also includes facts of desecration, humiliating and barbaric acts against corpses of Azerbaijani servicemen, including mass burial of corpses aimed at covering up the torture facts.

The report calls on international organizations to take serious measures to bring Armenia to justice over its war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in violation of the international and international humanitarian law.

The report has been sent to international organizations, foreign ombudsmen, as well as other international organizations involved in the protection and promotion of human rights.

The report has not been publicized due to its confidential content and the torture scene that can have negative effect on human psychology.

It should be noted that in late 2020, a video of the burning of an Azerbaijani solder's body by Armenian armed groups was spread on social networking platforms and other sources. The Azerbaijani ombudsman office has described the incident as a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions to which Armenia is a signatory.

On December 28, 2020, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office urged Armenia to punish culprits responsible for desecration of corpses of the Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians killed in the 44-day Karabakh war, and inhumane treatment of POWs.

Moreover, Armenia has failed to provide any information about over 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens who went missing during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in the early 1990s. Most of them were killed and buried in mass graves. One of these burials was found in Bashlibel village of Kalbajar region recently. Armenia does not provide information about the Azerbaijani citizens who were held in captivity during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in the early 1990s.

