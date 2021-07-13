By Aisha Jabbarova

President Ilham Aliyev has said that Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement intends to develop interparliamentary dimension of cooperation among the member states.

Aliyev made the remarks while addressing the Non-Aligned Movement Interim Conference of Foreign Ministers on July 13.

“In my statement at the Baku Summit, I highlighted that developing dialogue of the NAM with other institutions and expanding the geography of its cooperation would be among priorities of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship,” he said.

Aliyev also said that Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of NAM succeeded to create bridges with other international institutions.

“For the first time in the history, leaders of the European Union attended the above-mentioned NAM Online Summit. Later, the EU Member States supported NAM’s initiative to convene the special session of the UN General Assembly. NAM and EU have also been engaged in cooperation within the UN Human Rights Council on a number of issues,” Aliyev stressed.

Based on the mandate at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Baku summit, Azerbaijan's chairmanship explores the possibility of setting up an institutional network for the NAM youth, he went on saying.

Reminding that Azerbaijan joined the NAM family ten years ago, Aliyev added that the country was entrusted to chair the NAM for the term of 2019-2022 with a unanimous decision of all Member States and has adopted a comprehensive and ambitious Action Plan for its chairmanship.

Fight against COVID-19

Aliyev said that as the NAM chair Azerbaijan has put forward a number of global initiatives to mobilize global efforts against the pandemic.

“We initiated and held the Summit of the Contact Group of the NAM on 4 May 2020. Along with the cross-regional membership of the Contact Group, the Online Summit was also attended by UN Secretary General, the President of the UN General Assembly, the Director General of the World Health Organization, Chairman of the African Union Commission, the High Representative of the European Union and Vice-President of the European Commission.”

Among measures to fight COVID-19 globally, Aliyev cited Azerbaijan’s humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 30 countries, including NAM countries. Azerbaijan has also made voluntary financial contributions to the World Health Organization in the amount of $10 million, half of which was earmarked for NAM Member States, the president reminded.

