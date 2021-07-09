By Trend

Land mines and anti-tank mines planted by Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan during its occupation is a horrible crime committed by Yerevan, Peter Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

He recalled that on July 8th, two Azerbaijani citizens were injured in a mine explosion in the liberated Fuzuli District.

"Mines planted by Armenia, as its armed forces withdrew from the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, is a horrible crime committed by Yerevan and European Union must condemn these crimes committed by Armenia and must call upon Yerevan to hand in all maps identifying the location of these mines that have and will continue to kill many innocent civilians. I am shocked to see that EU and NATO authorities continue embracing silence and not defending International Law in Southern Caucasus, a region that is economically and geo-strategically vital to Europe and Euro-Atlantic relations," Tase said.

