A meeting of the prosecutors general of the CIS member-states was held within the conference of the heads of the prosecution bodies in St. Petersburg, Russia on July 8, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev attended the meeting. The issues of combating crime in the CIS, including terrorism, drug trafficking, illegal migration, protection of citizens' rights and other issues were discussed.

While speaking at the plenary session "Role of Prosecutors Beyond Criminal Prosecution", Kamran Aliyev informed the event participants about the large-scale reforms in the prosecutor's offices in accordance with the political course of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, an increase of flexibility and efficiency of work, structural changes in the Prosecutor's General Office to train professionals, meeting the requirements of modern time.

In their speech, the participants of the event were informed about the activity of the Azerbaijani prosecution structures outside of criminal prosecution, as well as about the work done in the field of protecting human rights in administrative and civil proceedings.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev held a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Igor Krasnov as part of the event. During the meeting, a number of issues of mutual interest were discussed. The views on future spheres of cooperation, including the mechanisms for the implementation of a number of documents signed between the prosecutors of the two countries were exchanged.

During the visit, Kamran Aliyev held the meetings with colleagues from a number of countries, including Turkey, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Croatia and also met with the president of the International Association of Prosecutors, the head of the Council of Europe Human Rights and the Rule of Law Directorate General and heads of other influential international organizations. Prospects for further cooperation were discussed at the meetings.

