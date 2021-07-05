By Trend

The mud volcano eruption on the rocky island in the Azerbaijani waters of the Caspian Sea continued for eight minutes, and the flame - for 20-25 seconds, the Director-General of the Republican Seismological Service of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Gurban Yetirmishli said, Trend reports on July 5.

According to Yetirmishli, the volcano began to erupt at 21:51 (GMT +4) on the fourth day of July in Baku.

"The depth of the magmatic core of the volcano was 1.48 kilometers, and the capacity - 2.17 ml. The island itself was formed as a result of the eruption of this mud volcano. The last time the volcano erupted in 1945," he noted.

Besides, according to the director-general, there are many submarine volcanoes in the Caspian Sea.

According to him, after the earthquake in the Caspian Sea in 2000, the eruption took place and the north-eastern Nardaran settlement (Absheron Peninsula), as a result of which an artificial island was formed.

