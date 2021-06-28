By Trend

Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) in cooperation with Foundation Shared Societies and Values (FSSV) and National Committee on American Foreign Policy (NCAFP) are holding a ‘Assessing Western Balkan: Way Forward’ web-conference, Trend reports.

Zlatko Lagumdzija, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, BoT Member, NGIC; Susan Elliott, President and CEO, National Committee on American Foreign Policy; Rovshan Muradov, Secretary-General, NGIC will present the welcome speeches, whereas introductory speech will be made by Šefik Džaferović, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Amid the deepened uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued interference of malicious external actors in the domestic affairs of Western Balkan nations, it is a particularly apt moment to reexamine and assess the path forward for the region.

Through the combined networks of the NCAFP, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, and the Foundation Shared Societies and Values Sarajevo key experts and former officials will be brought together to resolve challenging questions and set the stage for needed reengagement with the Western Balkan region.

