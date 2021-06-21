By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed regional security, peace, and bilateral cooperation at his meetings held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum held in Turkey on June 18-20.

Bayramov made the relevant remarks on his official Twitter account.

"Peace and cooperation require shared vision, joint efforts, responsible behavior, and good faith implementation of commitments vis-a-vis each other," he tweeted, commenting on the Antalya Diplomacy Panel on the South Caucasus: New Opportunities for regional peace and cooperation.

Earlier he tweeted that he "had an opportunity to meet and exchange views with colleagues from Iraq, Kuwait, Gabon, and Romania in the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Friendly and cooperative relations both in bilateral and multilateral forums, as well as regional security issues, were discussed".

Bayramov also noted that comprehensive and friendly exchanges took place with his counterparts from Somalia and Guniea Bissau on the sidelines of the forum.

"Bilateral cooperation agenda and regional security issues were discussed," he said.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister stressed that he also "had an opportunity to meet my colleagues from Iran Javad Zarif and Afghanistan Haneef Atmar in the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. We had friendly exchanges on bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as regional security issues of mutual interest".

On the sidelines of the forum, Bayramov also met UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca.

"Thorough discussions were held on UN-Azerbaijan cooperation and opportunities to expand it, as well as current regional situation, including the situation in the liberated lands," the minister said.

He stressed that in a meeting with his Croatian counterpart, they discussed the Azerbaijani-Croatian relations and prospects of cooperation.

"Informed my colleague on the post-regional situation, including reconstruction works in liberated territories," he added.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported that Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman that Croatia has always supported and supports the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of Azerbaijan.

Grlić-Radman made the remarks at a meeting with Bayramov on June 18 on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The Azerbaijani minister informed his Croatian counterpart about the Karabakh post-war period, the situation on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the scale of destruction, the threat of mines, the de-mining process, the restoration and construction work.

Bayramov stressed the importance of signing a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries.

Grlić-Radman stressed the possibilities of economic cooperation, in particular, in the agricultural and tourism spheres, referring to the work of the Joint Commission with the aim of encouraging economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia. The two officials also focused on the two countries' cooperation within international organizations and issues of mutual interest.

