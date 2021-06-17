By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister, Air Force Commander Ramiz Tahirov and Pakistani Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia have discussed prospects of cooperation between the two countries' air forces in various spheres, the Defence Ministry reported on June 17.

At the meeting held on June 17, Tahirov expressed his satisfaction with the Azerbaijani military pilots' education at the Pakistani Air Force Academy. He stressed that the development of cooperation in the military aviation sphere and ties between the Air Forces contribute to further strengthening the Azerbaijani and Pakistani armies' combat capability.

At the meeting, the sides hailed the development of Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations and the level of strategic partnership. They also focused on prospects of cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Pakistani Air Forces in the military, military-educational and military-technical spheres.

During the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Pakistan was among the first countries voicing political support for Azerbaijan. Pakistan also supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

Relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first three countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan amounted to $13.2 million in 2020, with exports amounting to $1.6 million and imports to $11.6 million. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

