The trial of Armenian war criminals Ludwig Mkrtichyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan, who tortured Azerbaijani prisoners and committed other crimes during the first Karabakh war, continues in the administrative building of the Yasamal District Court under the chairmanship of Baku Military Court Judge Elbay Allahverdiyev, Trend reports.

The trial continued with the testimony of the victims.

During the investigation by the Military Prosecutor's Office of the criminal case initiated under various articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan in connection with war crimes, crimes against peace and humanity and against Azerbaijanis in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, committed by the Armed Forces of Armenia and armed groups of the separatist regime, the facts of hostage-taking, torture and ill-treatment of them and other persons protected by international humanitarian law were established.

Following the investigation, it was established that a citizen of Armenia Ludwig Mkrtychyan, born in 1969, by prior conspiracy participated in the activities of armed groups consisting of Armenians who arrived from Armenia, as well as living in the [Nagorno-Karabakh] region, tortured the hostage on July 12, 1991 a citizen of Azerbaijan and illegally detained him for about 17 days in the Ballyja forest, not far from the city of Khojaly.

In addition, he also acted as an interpreter during the interrogation by the Armenian special services of a civilian in Azerbaijan who was taken hostage by members of the Armenian armed groups on September 13, 1999 in the Tapgaragoyunlu village of the Goranboy district, brought to Yerevan and illegally detained in one of the military units.

The investigation also established that Ludwig Mkrtychyan at various times beat and tortured 11 Azerbaijani citizens taken prisoner in the Khojavand and Aghdara dsitricts in Shusha prison and Yerevan, and also shot a serviceman of one of the military units of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry from a machine gun.

Ludwig Mkrtychyan was detained on October 20, 2020 in the territory of the Melikjanli village of the Fuzuli district by the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the investigative actions, the criminal acts of the citizen of Armenia Alyosha Khosrovyan, born in 1967, who, together with Ludwig Mkrtychyan, cruelly and inhumanely treated and tortured Azerbaijanis were also revealed.

The investigation established that Alyosha Khosrovian tortured the five Azerbaijanis in captivity, treated them cruelly and inhumanly. Thus, Alyosha Khosrovian subjected a serviceman of one of the military units of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, who was captured in April 1994, to cruel and inhuman treatment, and during the illegal detention of the latter in one of the houses in the village of Mysmyna (Aghbulag) of the Khojavand district, he forced him to hard work on the construction of the house of the so-called "Minister of Defense" of the [Nagorno-Karabakh] region Samvel Babayan.

Also, Alyosha Khosrovian tortured soldiers of one of the military units of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan taken prisoner in 1993-1994, who were illegally detained in Shusha prison, systematically beat them, starved them, causing them physical and mental suffering.

Alyosha Khosrovyan was detained by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan on October 3, 2020, during an attempt to carry out reconnaissance actions in the territory of Azerbaijan.

Ludwig Mkrtychyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan were charged under Articles 113 (torture), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of war), 279.1 (creation of armed formations or groups not provided for by law), 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan) and other articles of the Criminal Code.

