By Trend

Head of Turkish Albayrak Media Group Omer Karaca firmly condemns the attacks made by Armenia against the efforts of Turkey and Azerbaijan to ensure stability in the region, Trend reports.

Karaca said he was saddened by the news that AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov, AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov and one civilian were killed as a result of mine explosion by the Armenian Armed Forces in Kalbajar district, which was liberated by friendly and fraternal Azerbaijani troops.

"I firmly condemn the attacks made by Armenia against Turkey’s and Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure stability in the region,” the head of Turkish Albayrak Media Group added. “On behalf of Albayrak Media Group, I would like to express our support for all Azerbaijani media. May the souls of victims rest in peace. I express condolences to you and relatives of the victims."

While performing duties in Kalbajar district, 32-year-old AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov and 39-year-old AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov were killed as a result of the mine explosion.

These journalists filmed settlements destroyed by the Armenian Armed Forces in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz