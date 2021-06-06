By Trend

Ambassador of Germany to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig expressed his condolences for the tragic death of the two Azerbaijani journalists on June, the ambassador told Trend.

He said that the incident once again shows the importance of direct talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia to settle the consequences of conflict and occupation as quickly as possible.

Ambassador Manig sincerely hopes that the governments of Azerbaijan and Armenia succeed in facing the conflict-prone challenges. The Ambassador Manig also encourages all sides to take a progressive approach and to jointly look into future, so people in Azerbaijan or Armenia do not have to mourn about casualties and injured people anymore.

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.

According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, was killed in a mine explosion while on duty.

---

