Azerbaijan has many resources that can be brought to global markets, Jaidev Sinkh, the USAID Mission Director to Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

Singh made the statement at a joint press conference of the Civil Society for Transparency organization and the national open government platform for presenting an online platform of public oversight (www.enezaret.az).

According to the mission director, Azerbaijan can be engaged in the sale of not only oil but also other resources.

"I could cite as an example the water resources, the importance of which is gradually increasing," said the USAID mission director in Azerbaijan.

