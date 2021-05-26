By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and representatives of the Austrian-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and the Austrian-Azerbaijani Cooperation Council have discussed the post-war rehabilitation in Karabakh, the Foreign Ministry reported on May 25.

During the meeting that took place on May 25, 2021, as part of Bayramov's working visit to Austria, the minister spoke about the new realities in the region after the conflict, the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories, the creation of a "green energy zone" with the application of new technologies in these areas, as well as "smart city" and "smart village" projects.

The possibility of participation of Austrian companies in these projects was noted, and it was recommended to make concrete proposals in this regard, the report added.

In early May, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to allocate $1,391,040 on measures to create a green energy zone in the country’s liberated territories.

The Azerbaijani government has allocated $1.3bn for reconstruction works on the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

