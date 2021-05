Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have visited Yukhari Govharagha mosque in Shusha, Azertag has reported on May 13.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the work done at the mosque.

