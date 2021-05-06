By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy is expected in Baku on May 4. Mild south wind will blow. Rain is expected in some places in the second half of the day.

The temperature will be +11-13 °C at night, +18-21°C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +11-13 °C at night, +18-20 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Hail and rain are expected in the country's regions. It will be foggy in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +10-14 °C at night and +20-25 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +3-8 °C at night, +10-15 °C in the daytime.

The temperature in the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be close to normal. The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

