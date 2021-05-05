By Trend

The basis for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was laid in March 1992 while the interaction itself began in 1997 after Azerbaijan's entry into the forum for consultation of the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan joined the NATO Partnership for Peace program on May 4, 1994.

Azerbaijan effectively uses the mechanisms of partnership with NATO

The extremely effective military cooperation has been established between Azerbaijan and NATO over the past 27 years.

Thus, within this cooperation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense fully uses the Partnership for Peace program, the Individual Partnership Action Plans, the Operations Planning Process, the Individual Partnership and Cooperation Program, the Operational Capabilities Concept, the Partnership Staff Post, the Military Education Expansion Program, Science for Peace and Security Program and other important mechanisms for cooperation with NATO.

While using these mechanisms, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense implements reforms and conducts relevant activity in the field of developing strategic documents, applying the NATO standards in military exercises and education, training of peacekeeping forces, personnel management, maritime security, logistics, learning from the best practices, cybersecurity, energy security, supporting for hosting country and airspace control.

Azerbaijan's participation in the peacekeeping mission is highly appreciated

Today Azerbaijan is actively participating in the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan.

During a telephone conversation with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 28, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken praised Azerbaijan's participation in the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan.

Touching upon the cooperation in the field of regional security, President Aliyev stressed the importance of Azerbaijan's participation in the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan from the beginning of its activity.

NATO officials also emphasize that Azerbaijan is an important political player not only in the region but also beyond, stressing that there are very good opportunities for global cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO because of the geostrategic position of Azerbaijan is especially important for the NATO member-states.

According to the NATO military experts, the geographical position of Azerbaijan is beneficial in all spheres, including the delivery of humanitarian aid to the peacekeepers serving in difficult conditions in Afghanistan, as well as to the Afghan people.

Therefore, the security of Azerbaijan, the complete restoration of peace and stability in the South Caucasus region are important for NATO today.

Azerbaijani officers serve at NATO’s national posts

In accordance with the information received from the Ministry of Defense, the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept Program is one of the important mechanisms combining the experience of NATO's multinational modern army building, which serves the development of the Azerbaijani troops.

This program is a very important mechanism in terms of training the corresponding army units in accordance with the requirements of modern combat and the standards set by developed countries, including the achievement of the necessary operational capabilities.

The experience and knowledge gained through this program ensure the participation of Azerbaijani units in international operations and exercises at a professional level.

The Azerbaijani officers have been serving in various command posts of tactical, operational, and strategic assignment since 2002 within the "Partnership Staff Post" concept. This contribution to the activity of the alliance made Azerbaijan a leader among other NATO partner countries.

The Azerbaijani officers served in the headquarters of the US Central Command (Tampa, US) and the International Multinational Coalition Forces (Baghdad, Iraq) to coordinate the activity of the Azerbaijani contingent involved in various peacekeeping operations.

Currently, the Azerbaijani officers are serving at national posts as part of military missions at NATO headquarters (Brussels, Belgium) and in the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (Mons, Belgium).

NATO and Azerbaijan successfully cooperating in the field of science and education

Besides the security issues, Azerbaijan and NATO are also successfully cooperating in such fields as science and education.

The Azerbaijani troops have been cooperating with NATO in the field of education since 2008 and while using the Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP), thoroughly work to ensure that the content and form of the training process in military educational institutions comply with the European educational standards and the Bologna process.

In particular, important work has been carried out in the field of professional development of teaching staff.

The program, the implementation of which began in 2008 at the War College of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, has been used since 2018 to improve the teaching staff of the Azerbaijan Higher Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev, to adapt curricula to the modern standards.

Azerbaijani troops serve the cause of strengthening stability and peace in the region

NATO's Science for Peace and Security Program is aimed at enhancing cooperation and dialogue between NATO and its partners by developing science and using the innovations. The appropriate coordination work is being carried out with certain NATO structures to organize the activity within this program.

Thus, thanks to all this, Azerbaijan today has modern and strong troops, and this was proved again during the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The whole world saw the modern military operations conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which has become a revolution in the history of military affairs. The process of modernization and development of the Azerbaijani troops continues. The Azerbaijani troops serve the cause of strengthening stability and peace in the region.

