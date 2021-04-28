By Vafa Ismayilova

At the initiative of the CAN organization functioning in Norway, an information campaign will be launched in Norway's Utrop newspaper against the mining of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia from April 24 to May 8, Day.az has reported.

CAN Chairman Sherwin Najafpur stated that through the campaign banner, Norwegian readers will be able to go to the website of the diaspora organization (https://cannorway.com/humanitaer-minerydding) and receive information in Norwegian about Armenia's refusal to provide maps of minefields on Azerbaijani liberated territories.

The main goal of the project is to draw attention to the Karabakh realities, the events that took place during the 44-day war, and the war crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis.

It should be noted that the official website of the organization appealed to the Norwegian government to support the process of demining Azerbaijani territories.

Some 21 Azerbaijani citizens, including 14 civilians were killed and 87 citizens, 16 civilians were injured in mine explosions in liberated lands since the signing of the Karabakh peace deal on November 10, 2020.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev earlier described Armenia’s failure to provide the mine maps as the main difficulty for Azerbaijani IPDs to return to their homes. He said that this is yet another war crime by Armenia as several servicemen and civilians were killed in mine blasts on the liberated territories after the war.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz