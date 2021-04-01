By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have discussed the latest situation in Karabakh and the course of joint work to unblock the transport and communication lines in the South Caucasus region, Azertag has reported.

In a telephone conversation held on April 1, the two presidents focused on developments in Nagorno-Karabakh during the conversation. Aliyev and Putin noted with satisfaction that the situation was stable in general and the ceasefire regime was strongly complied with.

Given Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk’s talks held in Baku on April 1, there was a discussion about the work to establish economic ties and transport communications in the South Caucasus region in line with the trilateral statements that the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed on November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021.

In this context, the activities of the tripartite Azerbaijani-Russian-Armenian working group co-chaired by the three countries’ deputy prime ministers were praised.

The presidents also touched on a number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda, including cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to continue strengthening the Azerbaijani-Russian strategic partnership and promoting mutually beneficial projects. They also agreed on further contacts.

The 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia from late September to early November in 2020 ended with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

-- Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz