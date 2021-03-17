By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok, Azertag reported on March 17.

Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Korcok noted that he last visited Baku about 20 years ago, adding that the development processes he saw in the capital city made deep impressions on him.

At the meeting, Aliyev and Korcok focused on political ties, economic cooperation and the expansion and development of trade relations, as well as the issues related to cooperation in the field of mine action and underlined the supremacy of the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty of states and inviolability of borders in interstate relations.

