By Trend

Azerbaijan fulfills its obligations in accordance with the trilateral agreement [between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia regarding the cessation of military actions] and returned all prisoners of war to Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark during a joint press-conference with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde during her working visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 15.

“The Armenians currently held in Azerbaijan are not considered prisoners of war,” the Azerbaijani minister added. "These are the individuals who, after the cessation of military operations on November 26, 2020 were illegally sent from Armenia to the Azerbaijani territory.”

“They committed crimes, killing both civilians and military personnel,” the Azerbaijani minister said. “Azerbaijan is taking the investigative measures against them in accordance with the legislation. The compliance with the trilateral agreement is essential to avoid a similar incident."

"I would like to once again comment on the issue related to the exchange of prisoners of war. The Azerbaijani side transferred all prisoners of war to the opposite side in accordance with a trilateral agreement,” Bayramov said.

“Their number is much bigger than the number of prisoners of war that Armenia handed over to Azerbaijan,” Bayramov added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz