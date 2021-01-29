By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather expected in Baku on January 30. North-west wind will blow tomorrow.

The temperature will be +2-4 °C at night, +6-8 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula,

Atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-90 percent.

In Azerbaijan's regions, rain is expected to intensify in some places. Snow will be observed in the mountains and foothills. Fog will be observed as well. Western wind will blow.

The temperature will be +0-4 °C at night, +6-9 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 and +2 at night, 0-3 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, although the calm weather in the Absheron Peninsula on January 30 is favorable for meteorologically sensitive people, the high humidity may cause concern to some people.

The humid weather can be ufavorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz