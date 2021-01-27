By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and OSCE Minsk Group co-chair from France Stephane Visconti had a telephone conversation on January 27, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties exchanged views on the latest situation in the region, including the implementation of trilateral statements [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region] dated November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

