20 January 2021 14:17 (UTC+04:00)
102
By Trend
The UK Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, James Sharp has left a message related to the January 20, 1990 tragedy in Baku, on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
"At the beginning of my mission in Azerbaijan in 2019, I first of all visited the Martyrs' Alley," Sharp wrote.
"Together with the staff of the UK Embassy, we respectfully honor the memory of the martyrs of 20 January, who are a symbol of Azerbaijan's independence," the ambassador wrote.
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz