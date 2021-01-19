By Trend

Some 26,004 crimes were registered in Azerbaijan in 2020, Azerbaijani Interior Minister, Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov said at a board meeting, Trend reports.

“Some 86.7 percent of these crimes did not pose a big public danger and were not heinous,” Eyvazov added.

"The work on combating crime, law enforcement and security in our country continued in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, the number of crimes per 100,000 people decreased, amounting to 257," the minister added.

Crime rate down in 2020