By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on January 16. Mild north-west wind will be followed by south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 760 mm Hg to 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 55-60 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. However, snow and rain are expected in western regions in the evening. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +1-5 °C at night, +8-12 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from 0 °C to +5 °C at night, +5-9 °C in the daytime.

The day will b favorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz