The Labor and Social Protection Ministry fulfilled its plan to provide 400 cars to the disabled war veterans in 2020.

On December 30, the ministry provided 96 cars to the citizens of this category, thus reaching the number of the provided cars to 400 during this year.

The cars were presented to the disabled veterans of the First Karabakh War and the Great Patriotic War (Second Karabakh War), the disabled veterans that passed military service at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

It should be noted that the provided “Khazar LX” cars were produced in Azerbaijan. Thre ministry has supplied 7,150 cars to disabled war veterans so far.

Additionally, it should be noted that the ministry plans to provide 1,500 apartments and private houses to the martyr's families and disabled war veterans.

So far, around 9,000 apartments and private houses were provided to martyr’s families and disabled war veterans. Azerbaijan provided 934 apartments and private houses to the families of martyrs and disabled war veterans in 2019.

Earlier, the ministry reported that under the president's instructions, the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans from the Second Karabakh War will be provided with apartments, private houses and cars.

The Labor and Social Protection Ministry is taking measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression. To this end, the State Employment Agency under the ministry involved more than 700 people from martyrs’ families and wounded soldiers, war veterans and those suffering from the Armenian terror in a self-employment program. The self-employment program aims to provided access to small businesses for about 12,000 families in 2020. So far, the State Employment Agency has involved about 8,300 unemployed and low-income families in the self-employment program, providing 4,500 of them with assets needed in their businesses, and this process continues.

Additionally, according to the results of eleven months of the year, the population received AZN 5.2 billion ($3bn) on pensions, allowances, targeted social assistance, which is by 21.5 percent or AZN 931.7 million ($548M) more compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

