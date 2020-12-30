By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an instruction to award about 2,000 Azerbaijani servicemen medals "For military services", the presidential website has reported.

Under Aliyev's instruction signed on December 30, 1981 servicemen, who were distinquished while inplementing combat tasks and their service duties, received the medals. Of them, three are major-generals, 24 are colonels and 105 are lieutenant-colonels.

Under other instructions, Aliyev awarded a group of servicemen for liberating Sugovushan settlement in Tartar region, Kalbajar and Lachin regions.

On November 10, 2020 Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia signed a trilateral peace agreement to end the Nagorno-Karabakh war that started on September 27, 2020.

The peace agreement also ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s. For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

