By Trend

Within his working visit to the Kingdom of Belgium, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Oliver Varhely, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on such issues as a partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union, including trade, energy, transport and connectivity, investment, as well as the development of a new agreement that will form the legal basis of relations.

Speaking about the current situation in the region, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed detailed information about the 44-day Patriotic War, the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, as well as the war crimes committed by Armenia, and the targeting of civilians during this period. Informing the other side about the joint statement dated November 10 and its implementation, the Minister spoke about the new security framework and prospects for cooperation in the region with the cessation of hostilities.

Commissioner Oliver Varhely mentioned the EU's intention to help people affected by military operations in the region. The importance of providing humanitarian assistance and, in this respect, providing this assistance, in coordination with the Azerbaijani side, to all people in need was emphasized.

The sides also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.