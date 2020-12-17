By Trend

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed an order "On the payment of material assistance in connection with the damage caused to civilians as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which began on September 27, 2020".

In accordance with the order, the funds in the amount of 9,068,128 manat ($5,334,192), originally calculated on the basis of the lists submitted by the working groups, will be financed from the Reserve Fund envisaged in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2020.

These funds will be allocated to pay material assistance in connection with damage to the property of civilians in the manner prescribed by part #1 of the order of the president of Azerbaijan "On additional measures to compensate for damage caused to civilians as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia that began on September 27, 2020 against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan" #2343 dated December 14.

