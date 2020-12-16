By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather will stay in Baku on December 17. There will be light fog in the morning. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +6-8 °C at night, +8-10 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 764 mm Hg above normal to 768 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 80-90 percent.

The weather will be rainy at times in the regions. However, snow is expected in the mountains. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will intensify occasionally in the daytime.

The temperature will be +1-6 °C at night, +7-10 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -2 °C and -6 °C at night, -2 °C and +3 °C in the daytime.

Humid weather is expected in the Absheron Peninsula on December 17, which can be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

