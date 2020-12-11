By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan’s national postal stamp agency (Azermarka) has issued postage stamps and envelopes timed to the Victory Parade held on December 10.

Some 100,000 stamps highlight the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and the moral support that Turkey provided to Azerbaijan during the 44-day war.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sealed the envelopes with the “First Day” seal.

On the first day, Azermarka released nearly 500 postage stamps.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. However, Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its troops, which has resulted in the resumption of hostilities.

On September 27, 2020 Armenian Armed Forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons.

Armenia's aggression has resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Azerbaijani Army responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

As part of its counter-offensive operations, Azerbaijan liberated Armenian-occupied regions and cities.

The war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. A total of 100 Azerbaijani civilians were killed in Armenia's indiscriminate attacks.

