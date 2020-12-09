By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 10. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-4 °C at night, +6-8 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 774 mm Hg above the norm. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent.

The weather will be occasionally rainy in the regions. It is expected to snow in the mountains and foothills, and gradually decrease in the daytime. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +1-4 °C at night, +5-8 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 °C and -10 °C at night, 0 °C and -4 °C in the daytime.

The day will be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz