Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Azerbaijani people on the liberation of Lachin district from occupation.

“I sincerely congratulate all of you on the liberation of Lachin district from occupation! May Almighty God bestow his mercy upon our people and health and happiness upon all of our fellow citizens, as well as peace, tranquility and bright future upon our Motherland! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” Aliyeva wrote in her Instagram post today.

Azerbaijani army units entered Lachin region on December 1 under a trilateral agreement signed between Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10 to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Lachin region was occupied by the Armenian armed forces on May 18, 1992. During the defence of the region, 264 people were killed, 65 were taken hostage, 103 became disabled. Six people from the region were awarded the title of Azerbaijan's National Hero. Of the 24,374 children in the region aged from one to 16 years old, 18 became martyrs, 225 became disabled, 1,071 children lost one, and 31 children lost both parents. 65,507 IDPs from Lachin region resettled in 59 cities and regions of Azerbaijan

