Senator Siraj ul Haq, President (Ameer) of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, president of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Excellency, It is indeed a matter of great pleasure and satisfaction for the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached an amicable accord to stop the war. It would lead towards peace and prosperity in Azerbaijan.

It is heartening that Azerbaijan Armed Forces had liberated Shusha and four districts, and Armenia has agreed to withdraw from other occupied Azerbaijani areas. On behalf of myself, workers of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and people of Pakistan, I would like to congratulate Your Excellency, your government and people of Azerbaijan.

I wish ever more peace, lasting progress, and nourishing prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan in future.

Assuring your Excellency of my highest consideration," the letter said.

