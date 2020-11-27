By Trend

Azerbaijan consistently works to strengthen regional cooperation, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during the 42nd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) member states, Trend reports on Nov.27.

Bayramov stressed that the country plays an active role in strengthening the Caspian-Black Sea cooperation through specific initiatives.

"Energy, transport, ICT, trade, and the SME sector are among our top priorities and we hope to deepen our cooperation with the BSEC’s sectoral institutions and related organizations. We also hope that Albania, as the next chair country, will develop cooperation through results-based efforts," added the minister.



