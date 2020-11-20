By Trend

The native Azerbaijani lands are being returned to their real owners, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense told Trend.

"On November 20, units of the army of brotherly Azerbaijan entered the Aghdam district. Turkey congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on this. Karabakh is Azerbaijan, the whole world knows about it and recognizes that these are the original Azerbaijani territories," the ministry said.

On July 23, 1993, the Armed Forces of Armenia occupied most of the territory of the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan.

