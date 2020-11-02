By Trend

Repeated missile attacks on Barda, Ganja, Mingachevir, Naftalan, Absheron, Sabirabad, Kurdamir, Goranboy, Khizi, Gabala regions by the armed forces of Armenia, the killing of civilians, including children, is a war crime, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov said during a video meeting with the Minister of Diaspora Affairs of Israel Omer Yankevich, Trend reports.

The chairman of the state committee noted that the coexistence of representatives of different peoples and religious confessions in the country in peace and friendship is a priority of the state policy of Azerbaijan. With a feeling of regret, having told about the hostilities due to the occupation of territories of Azerbaijan, Omer Yankevich noted that by their own example they know how it feels when a civilian population is bombed. "We are always with you," she said.

She also expressed satisfaction with the great care given to the Jewish community in Azerbaijan and, in general, the high religious tolerance that exists in Azerbaijan. She highly appreciated the activities of the Azerbaijani community in Israel.

Chief Rabbi of Ashkenazi Jews of Azerbaijan Shneor Segal outlined in his speech that the State Committee closely cooperates with the Jewish community in Azerbaijan and expressed confidence that there will always be friendship and brotherhood between the two peoples.

The chairman of the Baku community of Ashkenazi Jews, Alexander Sharovsky, said that both countries are his homeland, and Jews live very well in Azerbaijan. He said that it is extremely important that today Israel is next to Azerbaijan and provides support in its just struggle.

The head of the Azerbaijan House in Israel, Shirin Nehamiya, expressed serious concern over the bloody crimes and terrorist acts committed by the Armenian Armed Forces on the territory of Azerbaijan, and also stressed that he always brings to the attention of the Israeli public the fair position of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the attention of the Azerbaijani state to synagogues and Jewish schools is an exemplary model for the whole world.

