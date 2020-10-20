By Laman Ismayilova

Niagara Falls has been illuminated in the colors of Azerbaijan's National Flag in honor of State Independence Day. The initiative was implemented by the Azerbaijan Center of Midwest America (ACMA).

Azerbaijan celebrates Independence Day on October 18. On October 18, 1991, the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan adopted a Constitutional Act on the Declaration of Independence of Azerbaijan. The declaration confirmed by a referendum in December 1991.

In May 1992, Azerbaijani parliament adopted the State Hymn (music by Uzeyir Hajibeyov, words by Ahmed Javad) of the Azerbaijan Republic and soon after it, three colored flag and the state anthem in the form of eight-point star with fire in the centre of it.

Azerbaijan is an independent and a sovereign state since October 18, 1991 and people celebrate it as a holiday.

---

