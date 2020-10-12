By Trend

The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan continues to take all necessary measures to expose the aggressive essence of Armenia in the international arena, as well as to bring the Armenian military servicemen and their accomplices, who have committed crimes against the Azerbaijani army and civilians, to justice, the press service of Azerbaijani General Prosecutor’s Office told Trend on Oct.12.

According to the press service, during the comprehensive measures and the investigation carried out by the General Prosecutor’s Office, video footages with open calls to violate the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, distributed on some online resources, have been analyzed.

During the investigation, grounds appeared for suspicion that Russian citizen Semyon Pegov (born in 1985), founder of the WarGonzo project, establishing a criminal relationship with persons in Armenia and in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, ignoring the requirements of the Law on the State Border and the Migration Code of Azerbaijan, illegally crossed the internationally recognized state border of Azerbaijan without the necessary documents and outside the checkpoints, that is, through Armenia, and entered the territory of Khankendi city and other occupied territories in order to support the illegal separatist regime.

The investigation also established grounds for suspicion that Pegov, in order to support the puppet regime created in the occupied territories as a result of the military aggression of Armenia, filmed and interviewed members of terrorist groups acting in the occupied territories and, publishing numerous videos on his pages on social networks, urged Russian citizens to come to the combat zone to provide assistance to Armenia, distributed materials with appeals to violate the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The General Prosecutor of Azerbaijan opened a criminal case on the above facts under Articles 214-2 (public calls for terrorism), 281.1 (public calls against the state) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. The investigation of the case was entrusted to the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office which also sent a request to the competent authorities of the country of which the person is a citizen for providing the legal assistance.

The intensive investigative measures are underway.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

