Azerbaijan liberated from occupation Jabrayil city and several villages of the region on October 4.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reported about it on his official Twitter page.

"Today the Azerbaijani army liberated Jabrayil city and several villages of the region. Long live Azerbaijan Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" the message reads.

Yesterday, Azerbaijan liberated Madagiz (Sugovushan) village between Tartar and Aghdara districts as well as seven villages in Tartar, Jabrayil and Fuzulu regions.

Armenia launched attacks on Azerbaijani civilians and military along the line of contact on September 27, killing 21 civilians so far. Azerbaijan started counter-attack operations, recapturing strategic heights and villages.

Today, Azerbaijan attacked Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city, killing a civilian and injuring others.

