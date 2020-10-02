By Trend

The US Azeris Network has launched a campaign to point the attention of the US public to Armenia's large-scale attacks on Azerbaijan, the State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The letter of the organization says that Armenia has started a full-scale war against Azerbaijan, who is a strategic partner of the US.

The letter points out that Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, on Sept. 27, noting that positions and settlements of Azerbaijan along the entire front were under attack.

"As a result of massive shelling by the Armenian armed forces, there are casualties among the civilian population..." the letter said.

"Armenia must immediately and unconditionally withdraw its armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884," said the letter.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

